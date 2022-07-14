This refers to the letter ‘Goodbye Khan’ (July 13, 2022) by SRH Hashmi. Instead of providing solid evidence, Imran Khan has been relying on hearsay to make a case against his opponents. However, accusations with any solid proof are unlikely to return Khan and the PTI to power.

The sitting government should cut out the noise and focus on the development of the country and delivering on the promises they made to the public before coming to power. The former PM should wait for the next election and should acknowledge his government’s shortcomings so that he does not make the same mistakes if he ever finds himself back in power.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat