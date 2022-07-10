Iran arrests two filmmakers for ‘inciting unrest’

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities arrested two film directors for "inciting unrest" following the deadly collapse of a building in the country’s southwest in May, state media reported late on Friday.

Award-winning filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof and his colleague Mostafa Aleahmad were arrested over events relating to the building collapse, which sparked angry protests, state news agency IRNA reported.

"In the midst of the heart-breaking incident in Abadan’s Metropol, (the filmmakers) were involved in inciting unrest and disrupting the psychological security of society," IRNA said.

The 10-storey Metropol building that was under construction in Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan province collapsed on May 23, killing 43 people and sparking angry protests in solidarity with victims’ families.