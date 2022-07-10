 
Sunday July 10, 2022
World

Rwandan president set to run again in 2024 election

By AFP
July 10, 2022

NAIROBI: President Paul Kagame, de facto ruler of Rwanda since the end of the genocide in 1994, has indicated he will stand for president again at the next election due in 2024.

Asked if he would seek re-election, Kagame said: "I consider running for another 20 years. I have no problem with that," he told the France 24 news channel in an interview broadcast Friday.

"Elections are about people choosing," he added. Kagame changed the constitution in 2015 allowing him to remain in power until 2034.

