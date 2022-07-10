‘A’ for effort

This refers to the letter ‘We don’t need no education’ (July 9, 2022) by Iman Hafeez. I agree with the points of the writer. We often see that those students who do not get the top marks remain unrecognized regardless of the effort they put into their work.

This practice discourages many students who may have hidden talents or need more encouragement to succeed. This has to change. The effort a student makes must be appreciated regardless of the results.

Soda Akram

Kech