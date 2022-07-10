‘A’ for effort

This refers to the letter ‘We don’t need no education’ (July 9, 2022) by Iman Hafeez. I agree with the points of the writer. We often see that those students who do not get the top marks remain unrecognized regardless of the effort they put into their work.
This practice discourages many students who may have hidden talents or need more encouragement to succeed. This has to change. The effort a student makes must be appreciated regardless of the results.
Soda Akram
Kech
‘He came, he saw, he left’. This can be said of all the administrators of Karachi in the recent past, who came...
The 2022-23 budget will prove to be disastrous for the real-estate sector. The incumbent government has not only...
This year Eidul Azha has coincided with the monsoon rains. In the midst of the Eid excitement, we often forget about...
Expeditious delivery of justice to ordinary citizens is a hallmark of democratic societies. The situation on this...
This refers to the news report ‘Monsoon rains claim 20 more lives’ . According to the news report, 97 people have...
Shahi Tump is a town in Turbat city. The people of Shahi Tump have been paying their bills but Wapda still does not...
Comments