Four more people electrocuted, two drown in Karachi rain

Commuters struggle to move forward in a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains at the University Road in Karachi on July 8, 2022. Photo: ONLINE

KARACHI: Four more people were electrocuted and two others drowned in Karachi on Friday, raising the death toll during the monsoon rains in Karachi to 14 in three days.

The Shah Latif police said Ruqayya Mubeen Shah, 38, was working at home in Bhains Colony when she suffered an electric shock and died, adding that her body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Similarly, Sawera Ghulam Mustafa was at home in Baldia Town’s Mawach Goth when she was electrocuted, according to the local police, who said her body was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

In Manghopir, Raqeebullah Sardar Khan, 23, suffered an electric shock from a wire at home, said the police, adding that his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), from where his family took it away without completing the medico-legal formalities.

In the Garden neighbourhood, Abdur Rehman, 20, was electrocuted while working at a shop in the Shoe Market, said the police, adding that his body was taken to the CHK. It is pertinent to mention here that three people were electrocuted and two more were killed after the roof and walls of their respective houses had collapsed on top of them on the first day of rain in Karachi.

Three more people died of electrocution on the second day, while four more were electrocuted and two others drowned on Friday, raising the death toll to 14. Rescuers also recovered the body of a man who had drowned in the Gadap River, while search for his father's body was under way. Police said that three men on two motorbikes had lost control of their vehicles due to the flooding in river. Officials said Raheemuddin had been saved, but the father and son

had drowned. They said the body of Liaquat Hussain, 19, had been recovered now, but his father Ghulam Hussain was still missing.

Police said the body was taken to ASH, adding that the deceased was a resident of Gadap City, and the incident had occurred when he and his father were on their way home. As for animal casualties, the Brigade police said a cow and a camel were electrocuted in the Lines Area. The locals said the sacrificial animals had been tied to an electric pole, and they blamed K-Electric for the incident.