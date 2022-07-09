7,627 booked for violating Tenancy Ord

LAHORE:Punjab police have booked 7,627 people for violating Tenancy Ordinance and arrested 11,756 violators of the ordinance and Loudspeaker Act across the province in 2022. The police registered 4,285 cases and arrested 7,761 people for violating Tenancy Ordinance across the province, and booked 3,342 people and detained 3,995 over Loudspeaker Act violation across the province. In Lahore, the police booked 1,888 people and detained 3,791 for violating Tenancy Act and booked 1,084 and arrested 1,103 for violating Loudspeaker Act.
LAHORE:A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in the Sabzazar police area on Friday....
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday invited Head Constable Abid Ali to his office and...
LAHORE:An MoU signing ceremony was held between Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future,...
LAHORE:A woman was found hanging in her house in the Data Darbar area on Friday, a few hours after her brother was...
LAHORE:Train operations have been rescheduled after a delay of many hours. According to details, the 42 Down Karakoram...
LAHORE:Health Experts have said that the risk of Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus , transmitted by biting a...
