7,627 booked for violating Tenancy Ord

LAHORE:Punjab police have booked 7,627 people for violating Tenancy Ordinance and arrested 11,756 violators of the ordinance and Loudspeaker Act across the province in 2022. The police registered 4,285 cases and arrested 7,761 people for violating Tenancy Ordinance across the province, and booked 3,342 people and detained 3,995 over Loudspeaker Act violation across the province. In Lahore, the police booked 1,888 people and detained 3,791 for violating Tenancy Act and booked 1,084 and arrested 1,103 for violating Loudspeaker Act.