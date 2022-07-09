CM orders timely measures to curb dengue

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Friday chaired an important meeting to review anti-dengue campaign in the province.

The chief minister reviewed the performance of departments with regard to dengue campaign and issued warning to the administrative officers of four districts due to their unsatisfactory performance. The chief minister asserted that any sort of negligence would not be tolerated as it related directly to human lives. He directed the departments concerned to to overcome their shortcomings and undertake timely measures for the eradication of dengue.

Addressing the review meeting, Hamza Shehbaz warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against the officers for showing unsatisfactory performance with regard to anti-dengue campaign. He also ordered to constitute monitoring committees at union council level for the elimination of dengue.

Hamza Shehbaz directed the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers to visit every district and tehsil for monitoring anti-dengue campaign because the danger of dengue has started to resurface along with the spell of monsoon rains. Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to chief minister, Secretaries of departments concerned, Commissioner Lahore division and senior officials attended the meeting while Divisional Commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

greets pilgrims: Hamza Shehbaz congratulated the pilgrims on the blessing of Hajj-e-Akbar. In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister said that the pilgrims had prostrated before Allah Almighty in full reverence today. He prayed that may Allah Almighty also bless him and his political and administrative team members with the opportunities to lessen the sufferings of the people in need. Any attempt to alleviate the hardships of the people is equal to worship, he maintained.