Secular India?

Unsurprisingly, India has blamed Pakistan for the murder of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men in the city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. It seems as if India wants to intentionally defame Pakistan for every heinous incident that takes place in its backyard.

Meanwhile the BJP regime has made it a state policy to persecute innocent Muslims and restrict their religious freedoms. It would be prudent for Pakistan to harden its stance towards India, while international watchdogs like the FATF would do well to take notice of the state-sponsored atrocities being committed by the BJP regime against religious minorities.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib