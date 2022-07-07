Book on Potohari history launched

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has published a comprehensive book ‘History of Potohari Literature’ to underscore the history of Potohari literature ahead of diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

The purpose of the book was to introduce the genesis of Potohari language at national level and to highlight the literary work of Potohari writers, PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said on Wednesday. “Like other major languages of Pakistan, trend of writing literature in Potohari is not too old but still quality work has been carried out in the language time by time,” he added while talking to APP.

Highlighting the features of the book the chairman said the writing piece shed a spotlight on the Potohari literature which had been done so far since the inception of Pakistan in a compact way.

He said Potohari language was as sweet, captivating, deep, full of essence as the Potohar region was and the book ‘History of Potohari Literature’ designed this way which covered all geographical and literary aspect of the region. Lauding the efforts of renowned novelist and eminent poet Sheraz Tahir Potohari who compiled the book he said writer showed his command on language and intellectual sense amicably while writing the book.