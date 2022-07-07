Cleanliness plan finalised

TIMERGARA: Local Government and Rural Development Department (LG&RDD) in the Lower Dir district has chalked out a plan for Eidul Azha from July 5 to July 15 and cancelled the holidays of the staff.

According to a notification issued from the office of Assistant Director (AD) LG & RDD, Dir Lower, all village and neighbourhood council secretaries in Lower Dir have been directed to arrange meetings under the chairmanship of NC/VC chairmen and elected members to raise awareness among the residents of their respective areas about the special Eidul Azha cleanliness campaign.

They were directed to hold meetings with prayer leaders to shed light on the importance of cleanliness in the Friday and Eid sermons, appealing to the residents to extend full cooperation to the LG&RDD workers in dumping the wastes of sacrificial animals and making announcements through loudspeakers of masques about the cleanliness campaign on a daily basis.

The village secretaries were directed to identify garbage collection points in respective village councils and dig out ditches through janitors at various places for disposing of wastes of sacrificial animals.