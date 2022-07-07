‘Qanoon aur Awam’ launched

LAHORE: Advocate Sahibzada Ashraf Asmi’s book “Qanoon Aur Awam” (Law and Public) was launched on Wednesday at Karachi Shuhada Hall, Lahore High Court. Lawyers, representatives of lawyer bodies, journalists, columnists and rights activists attended the launching event. In the book, Ashraf has discussed the decisions of the superior court and their impact on the people and educated people about their rights. His lectures on various issues on YouTube are much-watched and appreciated.
The lawyers lauded Ashraf Asmi for his lifelong effort to educate and guide the masses. They called upon the lawyers and journalists to forge a bond to fight against injustice and create awareness among the masses for a more equitable society. Lawyer Shahid Mahmood Chaudhry quoted the example of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, whose bail was turned down and S.M Zafar's father, who was a lawyer, bailed him out. “Journalists and lawyers are together in the struggle for independence and rule of law,” he said. Among the speakers at the book launch were Shahid Mir Advocate, Shahid Mahmood Chaudhry, Ali Imran Shaheen, Ali Ahmad Kayani Advocate (former president District Bar Association Sialkot), Munir Hussain Bhatti (Member Punjab Bar Council), and Mazhar Barlas among others.
