Honda working with govt to reduce road accidents

LAHORE: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is aiming to anchor better road safety for everyone sharing the road, through advanced future safety technologies.

The goal is to reduce 50 percent traffic collision fatalities by 2030 and Zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. Honda intends to achieve this goal with the development of 4E Scenario in each country; E-Evaluation, E-Engineering, E-Education, E-External Affairs.

This ‘Road Safety for Everyone’ initiative is proactively being applied in Pakistan, and as per Pakistan’s Safety Strategy the government plans to save 6,000 lives by 2030 against 18,700 fatalities build on projection of fatalities under the ongoing scenario.

Furthermore, to achieve the target of 50 percent and then 100 percent reduction in road accident fatalities by 2030 and 2050, Honda will persistently focus on the 4E Scenario with support from the authorized dealers and respective Government Departments.