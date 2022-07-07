Punjab govt alliance still leads with four votes

Dupty Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari chairs a session of Punjab Assembly. -APP/File

LAHORE: The government alliance in the Punjab Assembly had a tally of 177 votes included 166 of PMLN, seven of PPP, three independent and a member from Rah-e-Haq Party.

The PTI had secured 183 seats during 2018 elections in the Punjab Assembly, but 25 PTI’s dissent members were de-seated counted the party’s number as 158.

However, the PTI would now have five more seats from the reserves quota and along with PML-Q’s 10 seats, it would reach 173 votes in total but the government alliance would still lead with four votes.

It is pertinent to mention the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered to conduct re-elections for the Leader of the House in Punjab Assembly on July 22.

However, the party position may change after the upcoming by-elections on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly on July 17.

