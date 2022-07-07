Gone are the days when mere sorcery was enough to run state’s affairs: Memon

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has opted to boycott the Senate by-poll in the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday after clearly sensing its electoral defeat.

Talking to media persons at the assembly, he said the popularity graph of the PTI had been on the decline all over the country, and because of this reason it was very much worried. He alleged that the PTI in order to secure its ulterior political motives had been targeting important national institutions and political opponents. He remarked that former prime minister Imran Khan was “a coward politician” and all his politics was based on hypocrisy.

Memon said Khan’s movement stood for only one cause, which was to regain power by any means. He predicted that very soon more scandals pertaining to the corrupt practices committed during the PTI’s rule would come to the fore.

“One should know who the housewife was who had the power to bring changes to the cabinet [during the PTI’s rule]. Is any housewife supposed to launch a campaign to dub her political opponents traitors? Gone are the days when mere sorcery was enough to run affairs of the state,” he said while talking about the wife of former PM Khan without naming her. He advised the former prime minister to mend his ways.

Commenting on the arrest of Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh from Lahore, he said the provincial Anti-Corruption Establishment had sent notices several times to Sheikh to cooperate in its investigation, but to no avail.

He was of the view that the ACE was empowered to make such an arrest as no one was above the law. He denied the impression that the Sindh government had been victimising the opposition leader.

Memon said the people of Sindh were with the Pakistan Peoples Party and that was why the party had secured a landslide victory in the first phase of the local government elections in the province.

He said all political parties should accept the election results, and the leaders of the parties should ask their activists to remain peaceful in this regard. To a question, he said the next general elections in the country would be held on time.