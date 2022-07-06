Commercial Counsellor to Beijing visits PCJCCI

LAHORE:Commercial Counsellor of Pakistan designate to Beijing Ghulam Qadir visited Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Tuesday.

Ghulam Qadir chaired a meting that was also attended Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI, Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI, Salahuddin Hanif and Secretary General PCJCCI and others. The meeting discussed how we can deal with the trade deficit and what measures should be taken to enhance import/export.

Ghulam Qadir said we should come forward to implement a mechanism to enhance Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) because the GDP of Pakistan is low, the inflation rate is increasing day by day, and the exports have been decreased. Wang Zihai said we should take steps for attracting Chinese investment in various potential industrial sectors including furniture, handicrafts, textile, fertilizers, cement, glasswork energy and pharmaceuticals. He said Chinese government has also allocated buying houses for Pakistan in China where they can present their products.