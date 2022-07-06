RUDA launches drive to attract investors

LAHORE:A drive was launched to attract investors for Ravi Urban Development Authority Industrial Zone and giant billboards had been displayed at various places on Tuesday.

On the directives of CEO RUDA Imran Amin, Ravi Industrial Association in Ravi City launched a campaign to register factories in the industrial zone to provide better facilities and standard infrastructure to manufacturers. Talking about enrollment drive, the RUDA CEO said soon world class infrastructure would be provided in the industrial zone and manufacturers would be part of the drive and would develop their industries. Zia-ul-Haq Butt, leader of the State Association, said due to drive many traders of Misri Shah appreciated the initiative of the authority and now industries have started to be established on Turkey Road and dozens of factory owners have also acquired farms.