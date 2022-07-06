TNFJ team meets interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jaffaria urged the government Tuesday to ensure equal treatment to all citizens and avoid 'unjustified curbs' on mourning programmes and majalis.

In this connection, a representative delegation of the Tehreek, led by TNFJ’s Central Secretary for Public Relations Syed Hassan Kazmi, Tuesday met with the Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah.

The meeting discussed important matters, including the problems faced by Maktab-e-Tashayyo in relation to the constitutional and religious rights and issues related to upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

The delegation also presented proposals in writing and recommendations to the Federal Interior Minister. Allama Syed Mohsin Ali Hamdani, Allama Bisharat Hussain Imami, Allama Tasawar Hussain Naqvi, Raja Zulfiqar Ali and Malik-e-Ashter also accompanied Hassan Kazmi in TNFJ’s delegation. The TNFJ delegation demanded that the programs of Azadari must be protected in accordance with the Moosavi-Junejo agreement of 21st May 1985 besides lifting unjust restrictions.