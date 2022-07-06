Police introduce WhatsApp for missing items

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory police (ICTP) have introduced WhatsApp number for lodging, immediately report about loss of any item of citizens and expedite efforts for its recovery.

The IGP (Islamabad) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took this important step for the convenience of the citizens adding that a ‘Lost and Found’ WhatsApp number (0331-1114287) has been introduced for immediate reporting of lost or found items and handing over them to the owners.IGP Islamabad appealed citizens to immediately report at Pucar-15 in case any of their belongings is lost during travels or found. The details of these items along with photos can be forwarded to the WhatsApp number so that the missing items can be returned to the actual owner.

IG (Islamabad) said that ICTP is trying its best to provide facilities to the citizens at their doorsteps. He further said that all the emergency services have also been integrated in Safe City adding that all possible measures are being taken to save the lives and property of the citizens.