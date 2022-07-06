Reckless driving

In Pakistan, it is common to see motorists moving on the wrong side of the road, causing many accidents and delaying traffic. The main reason is that the traffic laws are not strictly enforced and thus drivers feel that they can get away with flouting common sense traffic safety regulations.
The concerned authorities need to take a firmer stance towards reckless drivers.
Mobarak Faryad
Wadh
