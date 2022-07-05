Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday felicitated the United States on its Independence Day and said his government looked forward to promoting bilateral relations.

“The government looks forward to engaging with the Biden administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade and investment,” he said in a tweet. The PM said, “It is my pleasure to extend the heartiest felicitations and greetings to the people and the government of the United States on their Independence Day.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and briefed him about Pakistan’s participation in the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali (Rwanda).

Matters pertaining to foreign affairs and regional diplomacy were also discussed in the meeting. Separately, PM Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to review the load-shedding policy of gas supply to the factories solely dependent on the commodity for their functioning.

He expressed his concern on reports that 400 textile mills in Punjab province are facing closure due to lack of gas and electricity supply.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) had said in a statement: “It is not possible for us to run textile mills on pricey diesel and if the closure continues, the textile exports will witness a $1 billion decline.” APTMA Patron-in-Chief Gohar Aijaz had demanded the prime minister take notice of the gas and power load-shedding and immediately restore supplies to the industry.

Chairing a review meeting for promotion of investment-related industries and the export sector on Monday, PM Shehbaz said the country’s economic stability was linked to addressing the problems faced by the industrial sector. He said by extending every possible facility to industries, the county would be better able to present its products in the international market. He also asked the ministers to hold meetings with the delegation of businessmen to resolve their issues.

Also, PM Shehbaz directed the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to open the Tormak section of the Jaglot-Skardu road on an emergency basis. He took notice of the situation in view of the difficulties faced by the stranded people and tourists in the area as heavy rainfall and landslide blocked the road for six days during two weeks.

He ordered urgent clearing of the road with the help of additional machinery and workforce, and also stressed provision of necessary items to local and foreign tourists. Jaglot-Skardu road is the main artery for the transportation of fuel and edible items to the adjoining areas. Tourists from different countries are visiting the area by means of flights.