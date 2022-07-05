Karachiites to pay Rs9.42 per unit extra in May power bill

A representative image.

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Monday approved Rs9.42 per unit raise in tariff of K-Electric (KE) on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of May 2022.

KE sought Rs11.34 per unit increase under FCA for May through a petition submitted to the regulator. Nepra held a public hearing to consider the petition of KE. After the hearing, Nepra approved Rs9.66 per unit raise in FCA for month of May; however, reviewing the decision, Nepra revised the approved tariff raise in FCA to Rs9.42 per unit.

KE in its petition said that it distributed electricity as per the economic merit order from its own generation units and through imports from the external sources. They said that LNG cost fifty percent and furnace oil 38 percent more in month of May compared to month of March and contractors of LNG also defaulted in month of May.



KE officials said that due to shortfall in national grid, the power utility is being provided less power from it. Commenting on the matter, the Nepra chairman said that if the company was experiencing difficulties in providing cheap electricity then it may seek the electricity regulatory authority's help. "We are ready to talk to the federal and provincial governments for cheap electricity," he added. Nepra had already approved an increase of Rs5.27 per unit in the electricity tariff of K-Electric on account of the fuel cost adjustment for April 2022 on June 25, 2022.