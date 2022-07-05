33 grounds to be handed over to PCB

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Punjab government are to sign an MoU on Thursday according to which 33 grounds will be handed over to the Board.

PCB Director Domestic Nadeem Khan revealed during the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Monday that through the MoU the Board will be taking over these grounds on lease.

“We will develop these by investing a heavy amount and making them the best around. These grounds will be looked after by the PCB. We will develop these as par to international standards.”

The PCB Director Domestic added that the Sindh government had also been offered a better package. “We also want 55 Sindh grounds on lease. Negotiations with the Sindh Government are on. If we succeed in taking over these grounds, we would also develop these to the top level.”