CM approves summary for cops’ pay upgrade

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved a summary that was sent to him by the provincial finance department for upgrading the posts of constable, head constable and assistant sub-inspector of the Sindh police, it emerged on Monday.
The summary, which was moved by Finance Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, mentioned that a total expense of Rs9.326 billion per annum will be required to upgrade the police posts. “However, the actual impact of fixing the pay on each incumbent (police personnel) will be less,” read the summary.
