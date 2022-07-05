Imran Ismail made PTI’s additional secretary general

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday appointed former Sindh governor Imran Ismail as the central additional secretary general of the party.

According to a notification issued by Secretary General PTI Asad Umar, Ismail had been appointed with immediate effect. In a statement, Ismail thanked the party’s supremo, Imran Khan, for giving him the responsibility, and said the party would intensify its efforts to strengthen the organisational structure across the country. The party would be strengthened at the grassroots level as per Imran Khan's manifesto, he said. Ismail had resigned as 33rd governor of the province in April following the ouster of Khan as a result of the no-trust motion against him at the National Assembly. Before becoming governor, Ismail was elected an MPA in the 2018 general polls.