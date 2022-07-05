Pattoki farmer ‘kidnaps himself, stitches own lips to blackmail rivals for money’

A farmer from Pattoki, Punjab, was arrested in Karachi on Monday for allegedly “abducting himself and stitching his own lips as part of a plan to blackmail his rivals in his hometown for money.

The farmer was found by locals in an unconscious condition in bushes near Mai Kolachi Road within the limits of the Docks police station. On receiving calls, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the man to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. He has been identified as 52-year-old Ramzan Din.

Police said several marks of stabs with a sharp-edge material were found on his body, while his lips had been also stitched. In his initial statement, Ramazan told the police that he is a farmer from Pattoki and also runs a business of seeds. He said that after a dispute with his first wife, he contracted a second marriage. He added that his second wife kidnapped him about four months ago and kept him at an unknown location where he was tortured. During his captivity, he claimed, an “unknown magician” stitched his lips and he did not know when and how he reached Karachi.

However, the initial police investigation showed that the man had not been tortured or kidnapped by anyone, but he along with his family members had made a plan to kidnap himself to blame his rivals in his hometown. After taking a pain killer injection, he tortured himself and stitched his own lips.

According to SHO Pervez Solangi, the person also sent his tortured pictures to his family to blackmail his rivals in order to get a handsome amount from them. He was currently staying with his friend, Arif, in Baldia Town.

Police took Arif into custody as well it was Arif who had dropped him along Mai Kolachi Road. The officer said a criminal case had been registered against Razman in his hometown, and the Pattoki police had been informed. He said the police were on their way to Karachi to get his custody.

Three killed in road accidents

Four people were crushed to death in separate accidents on Monday. According to police, 45-year-old Akbar Faqir was critically wounded after a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle in Surjani Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Separately, an elderly man, who is yet to be identified, was killed in a road accident on the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station. The body was taken to ASH for an autopsy.

In another road accident, a motorcyclist was killed by a speeding vehicle near China Port within the limits of the Clifton police remits. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later to a morgue for identification. Moreover, a labourer was killed after being hit by a heavy object while working in Manghopir. The deceased was identified as 49-year-old Yousuf Khan.