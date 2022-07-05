Missing girl found dead

PESHAWAR: An 11-year-old girl was found dead in the Railway Quarters in the limits of the East Cantt Police Station on Monday. Police said the girl had gone missing a day earlier and was later found dead in a quarter.
The relatives of the child, Mahnoor, blocked the road by placing her body in Saddar. They demanded an early arrest of the killer.There were unconfirmed reports that the young girl was tortured to death after a sexual assault by an unidentified criminal.
However, police officials did not confirm it. “The medical report of the deceased is still awaited,” said a spokesman for the Peshawar Police. He said a case has been registered and some people questioned. The official added that geo-fencing and other technical measures have been taken to arrest the culprit.
