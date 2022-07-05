Three die in separate incidents

TIMERGARA: Three persons died in separate incidents in the Lower Dir district here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 officials said that two youngsters were killed when a motorcar and a motorbike collided at Rani in the suburbs of Timergara.

The Rescue 1122 team reached the site of the accident and shifted the two critically injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Timergara where doctors pronounced both of them dead. One of the dead was identified as Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Dood Khana in Khall Tehsil. However, the identity of the second deceased could not be ascertained.

In the second incident, a 26-year-old greengrocer identified as Gauhar, a resident of Chaman Abad, currently residing in Balambat Colony, allegedly committed suicide here on Monday.Police said that according to the preliminary reports, Gauhar ended his life by shooting himself. They said further investigation into the matter was underway.