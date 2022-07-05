Covid deja vu

The federal health minister and the PM must take notice of the resurgence in Covid-19 cases, particularly in Karachi, and ensure that all SOPs are being implemented in order to arrest the alarming rise in infections. Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel and the NCOC arranged a meeting with the health minister of Sindh to formulate strategies and to deal with the growing cases in Karachi.

While the government has been encouraging those already vaccinated to get their booster shots, much of the public appears to be apathetic and thinks the pandemic is behind us. We must disabuse ourselves of any such notions and do our duty as citizens by following the required protocols.

Parvez Iqbal Lak

Chiniot