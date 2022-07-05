Petrol bomb

Recently, the government announced a hike in petrol prices to near Rs 250 per litre, a record high. Double digit inflation of 21.68 per cent, which was 13.4 per cent two months ago, has left the salaried classes struggling to stay afloat.

Political leaders and lawmakers should have consulted and conferred with the public before dropping this bombshell on their finances. A relief package for the salaried classes would be an appropriate remedial measure.

Abdur Raheem Khosa

Jafferabad