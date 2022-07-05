Education is the fundamental right of every citizen. Girls are not given this basic right in many villages of Sindh, including my own village Jam Miral Sangi in Kashmore district. Work on a girl’s school began a few years ago but is still ongoing.
These delays are unacceptable and we request the provincial education department to review the situation and ensure the school is fully operational at the earliest.
Abdul Qadir Sangi
Kashmore
