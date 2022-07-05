Drive safely

Road accidents are on the rise and the main cause is rash and reckless driving. Most of the roads in Pakistan are narrow and dilapidated, making it easy for reckless drivers to cause horrific accidents.

Police checkposts should be set up at regular distances. The licences of drivers who are in the habit of rash-driving should be cancelled at once. If they belong to bus companies, the route permits of the company should be discontinued. The public should also cooperate with the government; for example, bus passengers should ask the drivers not to exceed the speed limits and refuse to travel by buses which do not follow traffic rules.

Omaima Shakoor

Kahuta