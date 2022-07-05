Drive safely

Road accidents are on the rise and the main cause is rash and reckless driving. Most of the roads in Pakistan are narrow and dilapidated, making it easy for reckless drivers to cause horrific accidents.
Police checkposts should be set up at regular distances. The licences of drivers who are in the habit of rash-driving should be cancelled at once. If they belong to bus companies, the route permits of the company should be discontinued. The public should also cooperate with the government; for example, bus passengers should ask the drivers not to exceed the speed limits and refuse to travel by buses which do not follow traffic rules.
Omaima Shakoor
Kahuta
The federal health minister and the PM must take notice of the resurgence in Covid-19 cases, particularly in Karachi,...
Recently, the government announced a hike in petrol prices to near Rs 250 per litre, a record high. Double digit...
Education is the fundamental right of every citizen. Girls are not given this basic right in many villages of Sindh,...
Whenever petroleum prices rise, OMCs and petrol pump owners get a quantum boost in their profits overnight, with no...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Bloc politics’ . The editorial explained the ongoing bloc-politics and their...
The Pakistan government's gross debt will decline from 74 per cent of Gross Domestic Product in 2021 to an estimated...
Comments