Violation of code of conduct: ECP serves notice on PMLN candidate, father

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued a notice to PMLN candidate Muhammad Salman of PP-217 Multan and his father Naeem Ahmed for allegedly violating the code of conduct.
The Returning Officer Multan took action on the complaint of PTI candidate Zain Hussain Qureshi. The complainant alleged that the PMLN candidate and his father met the government officials at the Central Cotton Research Institute. The participation of government employees in the election campaign is a violation of the ECP’s code of conduct, it said. After receiving the complaint, the Returning Officer has summoned Muhammad Salman and Naeem Ahmed on July 4 (today) for clarification.
