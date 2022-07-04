Govt has no intention to arrest Imran: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said the government does not want to arrest Imran Khan.

Talking to the media at Dera Kaira, he said unlawful cases against former opposition leaders were also wrong. “Even today, if there is talk of arresting Imran Khan on an illegal charge, I would be the biggest opponent of it, but if someone has really done something illegal, then he should be punished,” he maintained.

He said Imran Khan's conspiracy theory was fake. “What a conspiracy it is that a person is telling an ambassador of the government of Pakistan to inform his government that they want to change the government. Imran Khan is a very strange character in politics.

The good thing is that society does not take him seriously. Imran Khan is constantly violating the Constitution. Inviting the armed forces to interfere in the country's politics is a horrible act and a crime,” he added.

“But now the institutions have decided that they will only play their constitutional role, which is a good thing. Inflation is due to Imran Khan’s bad decisions and global conditions. The main reason for inflation is the global situation and Imran Khan's failure to make timely decisions. I am not saying that everything has happened because of Imran but I will not say that Imran Khan is absolutely absolved of responsibility,” he added.