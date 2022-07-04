No law in AJK can be against Quran, Sunnah: President Sultan

MUZAFFARABAD/ ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that no law can be against the Holy Quran and Sunnah in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Barrister Sultan said this while talking to a delegation of Ulema that called on him here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the president said that Seerat Conference would be organised soon to re-examine whether there was any law in the AJK that contradicts the Quran and Sunnah.

Hailing the prevailing religious harmony in the state of AJK, the president said that it was heartening to see that there was an atmosphere of religious harmony in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said that there was a dire need to keep up this spirit to ensure religious and interfaith harmony.

Referring to Modi government's spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s blasphemous remarks the AJK president said that Sharma’s remarks had hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world.

He said that despite global outrage over the issue Modi government was still supporting and protecting Sharma. “Besides Indian supreme court, the foreign ministries of more than 20 Muslim countries have registered their formal protest against Indian government and demanded public apology over the incident”, he said, adding that scholars should also play their role in this regard.

AJK president assured the delegates that the government would solve the problems of the scholars on priority basis. He said that in addition to increase in the salary of Qari, Khatibs other issues would be resolved.

On the occasion, Member Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary to the AJK government Allama Maulana Pir Mazhar Saeed, Chairman Ulema-e-Mashaykh Council Imtiaz Ahmad Siddiqui, Mufti Muhammad Arif Naqshbandi Member Islamic Ideological Council Kotli, Maulana Mahmood Al Hassan Ashraf Amir of Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Mufti Muhammad Akhtar Leader of Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Allama Altaf Hussain Saifi Member Islamic Ideological Council Muzaffarabad, Qari Muhammad Shafiq Madrasa Tajweed-ul-Quran Trust District Bagh, Sahibzada Sohail Ahmad Naqshbandi, Vice Chairman Ulema-e-Mashaykh Council, and others were present in the meeting. On the occasion, the religious scholars lauded the AJK president for his peerless contribution in highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level.