Motorists fined for wrong parking

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Sunday fined several vehicles for wrong parking.
He said ITP was taking strict actions against wrong parking to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the Federal Capital.
All Zonal DSPs were directed to ensure implementation on traffic laws through courteous attitude with citizens. People should be treated politely and briefed them about traffic laws.
It is the right of pedestrian to use footpaths and vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centres. An awareness campaign underway to sensitize people on traffic laws, the spokesman maintained.
