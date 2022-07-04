Our financial needs

This refers to the article, ‘Road to economic recovery’ (June 20) by Humayun Akhtar Khan. The writer describes in detail how Pakistan is in the throes of economic turbulence. There is no doubt that the government is currently tackling a dangerous economic situation. It has also been engaged in trying to meet the IMF demands – originally agreed to by the PTI government – that expenses be reduced and revenues be increased to repair the fractured economy.

In this effort, the government has even imposed a 10 per cent super tax on 13 profitable industries which is likely to raise Rs200 billion. It may benefit the government if it requests professionals who were doing well under the previous government to work together to improve the economy.

Hameed Akhtar Niazi

Islamabad