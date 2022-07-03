President directs bank to refund money to defrauded senior citizen

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, while setting aside the orders of the Banking Mohtasib, directed a private bank to refund defrauded money to a senior citizen.

The president directed the bank to pay the defrauded account holder the full amount of Rs1.1 million as against the partial payment of Rs388,100. The president passed these directions he bank was sufficient to prove that the entire claim of the account holder was just and right. The customer had lodged a complaint with the bank which had returned him Rs388,100 but the remaining money was not returned to him despite his persistent efforts. He approached the banking Mohtasib who closed the case stating that since a partial sum had already been credited to his account, therefore, the complaint was being closed.

The complainant then filed a representation with the president against this decision of the Mohtasib.