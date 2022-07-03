PMLN fields candidate for Mansehra tehsil slot

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Sunday finalised its aspirant for deputy tehsil chairman slot. A tough competition is expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the grand alliance of different political parties for the deputy tehsil chairman slot as the former also finalised its aspirant on Sunday.

The former MNA captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar announced the name of Nadir Khan as the PMLN’s aspirant for the office of deputy chairman Mansehra tehsil council at a meeting.

“We (PMLN) have fielded Nadir Khan who has a political background and will win the deputy chairman’s election to serve the people wholeheartedly,” Safdar told the meeting.

He said that PMLN had won three of five tehsils chairmen offices in the second phase of the local government elections in the district and would follow suit in upcoming deputy chairmen’s elections in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils.

The alliance comprising PTI, JUIF, PPP and QWP had already nominated Malik Mumtaz as an aspirant for the deputy tehsil chairman slot.