Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in Islamabad on July 2, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is twisting the government round its little finger for one billion dollars due to a faulty deal of the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, reached with the Fund.



Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the situation would have not been such worse had correct decisions been made by the previous government. He alleged that the PTI government pushed the country into a ditch due to it faulty policies.

The minister said the page of hurling threats of reaching D-Chowk in the federal capital had been torn off. "I assure the leadership that now no ‘jatha’ can besiege Islamabad," he added. He said they all were united for solving problems of the country. "Only a group of anarchists wants chaos and it should avoid such politics," he warned.

To a question, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah promised to use "fresh" and "updated" tear gas against the PTI supporters "if the need arises", advising the participants not to give cause to such a situation. He said fresh stock of tear gas had been purchased to address complaints of ‘anarchists’. His tear gas mention follows the opposition party's accusations that the Islamabad police had used expired tear gas against the PTI supporters during the party's May 25 Azadi March.

At the press conference on Saturday, Sanaullah said that the expired tear gas, which he claimed was bought by his "predecessors", had finished. "Now they will get everything effective, fresh and updated if the need arises. But it would be better if they don't create a situation," he suggested.



In response to a question, he said that Imran should "correct" his matters and refrain from "creating rebellion and instability" in the country. "He should indulge in peaceful and national politics”.

"All the political parties in the country at the moment are on one side, trying to solve the ongoing crises, while Imran Khan is busy abusing everyone and playing the politics of hatred," the minister said, underscoring the need for political consensus. The national economy and law and order situation would improve only when the entire leadership would sit together and talk, he said. “Imran Khan government changed the fate of only Farah Gogi and Ahsan Gujjar,” he commented. He said recommendations for registering a case against former premier Imran Khan had been sent to the cabinet. He claimed that Imran Khan was not ready to sit with anyone. “The PTI chairman says he will not spare anyone.

He hurls abuses at people. He says he will not spare such and such person,” the minister added. “The nation will support those who are taking the country forward with consensus,” he added.

At the beginning of his talk, Sanaullah announced an increase in the salaries of Islamabad police. "They had always demanded that their salaries should be equal to those of Punjab police. And we have finally accepted their demands in this budget."

This will have an impact of Rs788 million on the budget, he added. Sanaullah also revealed that payments of Rs1.2 billion to the families of martyrs, which were pending for the past four years, would immediately be made.

Separately, a 100-bed hospital will also be built for the Islamabad police, he continued, adding that this was important because police officers risked their lives for the security and protection of the public. "I am thankful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who didn't delay this project despite the current financial crunch." The minister announced that the government had increased the ration allowance of Frontier Corps officers and it would now be equal to that of other armed forces.

"The FC officers didn't have any riot equipment and they would just help the police. So we have decided to give funds for riot training of 2,000 officers," he added.

In response to a question, Sanaullah said that the government was motivated to end "police culture" in the capital and was giving 100 per cent coverage to safe city cameras, which won't just be installed on roads but also in police stations to ensure punishment for perpetrators.

He also condemned the attack on journalist Ayaz Amir in Lahore on Friday night and gave assurances that the police were pursuing the case.