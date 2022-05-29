PTI members’ arrest should start with Imran: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that more than 2,000 PTI members were wanted in many cases and he thinks the arrests should start with former premier Imran Khan.

The minister said this while talking to host Saleem Safi in Geo TV programme ‘Jirga’.

He said Imran Khan is that person who wants to spread anarchy in the country.

When asked then why Imran was not arrested, he said he should stay at his house instead of taking refuge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM’s House.

He said court should take suo motu notice of allegation of drug smuggling against him and if it was proved against him then he should not be even an MNA.

He said in the National Assembly he swore on Holy Quran that drug smuggling allegation against him was a lie. ‘Selected’ Imran Khan the prime minister who used to give orders of making bogus murder and corruption cases, he added.

“I wrote to CJP and COAS from jail for transparent investigation,” he further added. He said Imran Khan was in power for four years and if he was a culprit in Model Town incident then he should have brought it forward.