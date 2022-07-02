Bilawal, US business official discuss ways to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative on Business and Commercial Affairs Dilawar Syed called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed ways to boost trade ties between the two countries on Friday.

The foreign minister welcomed the US envoy to Pakistan and acknowledged his role in improving business contacts between the two countries, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister emphasised the importance of visits in deepening and expanding the relationship, in particular trade and commercial ties.

The special representative's visit was a manifestation of the importance that both countries attached to improving trade and commercial relations, said the FM.

He highlighted that this year was auspicious as it marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the US, and provided an opportunity to increase engagement between the two countries.

Bilawal noted the healthy momentum of engagement generated through dialogues on Climate Change, Health, Energy, and Trade and Investment Framework (TIFA). The foreign minister invited the Development Finance Corporation to increase investment in Pakistan, especially in clean energy, and projects for empowerment of women.

Highlighting that the US is Pakistan's largest export market and a major source of investment, the foreign minister stated that Pakistan's market offered US investors an opportunity to earn greater return on investments.

Special Representative Dilawar Syed thanked FM Bilawal for the meeting and expressed his satisfaction with the constructive engagements during his visit. He agreed that there was potential to expand commercial ties and increase investment.

He also expressed the hope that Pakistan would continue to pursue technological advancement which would facilitate investment and economic growth. He looked forward to playing an active role to achieve that common goal. Both sides agreed to follow up on all understandings reached during the special representative's visit to Pakistan, read the communiqué.