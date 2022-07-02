1,225 graduates get degrees

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its 22nd Convocation 2022 on Friday in which 1,225 graduates were awarded degrees in various disciplines.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman was the guest of honour. Addressing the ceremony, the governor congratulated the graduating students, their parents and faculty. He guided the students to be thankful and respectful to their parents who invested their time, money and effort and also their teachers who extended their full support to them in their achievements.

In his remarks,. UMT rector Dr Asif Raza said the varsity was a well-respected institution in and outside the country. UMT/ILM Trust chairman Ahmad Omer Murad said the UMT was functioning on the vision of late Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed).

UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented a souvenir to the governor. MoU signed on scholarships: Beaconhouse, under its recently introduced Hybrid A Level School, titled Homebridge, has signed an MoU with the Sanjan Nagar Public Education Trust (SNPET), to offer scholarships to Sanjan Nagar students over a period of five academic years.

According to a press release, the MoU was signed between Harris Sufyan, Project Director at Homebridge by Beaconhouse, and Beena Raza, Member of Board of Trustees, Sanjan Nagar Trust, at a ceremony held here. Under this partnership, Beaconhouse will offer merit-based financial assistance to five students registered under SNPET, to cover their admission fee, tuition fee, laboratory charges, LMS (Learning Management System) enrollment, textbooks, and other fees required for various extra-curricular activities. Beaconhouse will also provide necessary devices, including a laptop or a tablet, along with internet connectivity for each student, as required for academic progress in the Hybrid A Level programme.