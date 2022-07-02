Public welfare priority, says governor

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leaders, including Senator Saud Majeed, former Provincial Minister for Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House here on Friday.

Matters related to the education and South Punjab development were discussed during the meeting. Talking on the occasion, the governor said that the PMLN government had always given priority to the welfare of the people, especially in the field of health and education. He said that the funds for higher education had been increased despite financial constraints. He said that in the previous era of PMLN, special attention was given to tertiary educational institutions while the funds for higher education were tripled. He said that PMLN had taken practical steps for the development of South Punjab in its previous tenure, adding that universities and hospitals were set up in the backward areas of South Punjab to provide health and education facilities to the people. He said that every member of the society should play his role in the development of the country instead of spreading frustration in the society.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that planning was needed to control smog and environmental pollution. He said that work was under way on a plan to form a consortium in the universities regarding environment.

The governor said that he had passed on instructions to maintain a five-year calendar in the universities, adding that the convocation should not be delayed in the universities. He stressed that teachers in educational institutions should focus on making youths capable professionals as well as good human beings.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Saud Majeed expressed the hope that the governor would play his role in the welfare of the people of South Punjab.