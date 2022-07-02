Google to pay $90m in settlement with app developers

NEW YORK: Google will fund a $90-million settlement to small app developers who had alleged the technology giant abused its market position, according to statements seen by AFP on Friday.

The funds are expected to result in payments of $200,000 or more to some developers among the 48,000 in a class action lawsuit, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney, Hagens Berman. The case centered on charges that Google violated antitrust laws with its Google Play app store, alleging the technology giant maintained a monopoly in the US market on its Android smartphone system that penalized developers.

The settlement will cover developers with annual Google Play earnings of $2 million or less between 2016 and 2021. In addition, Google agreed to allow developers to pay a 15 percent service fee on the first $1 million in annual revenues, down from the prior 30 percent.

Other measures will highlight apps from independent developers and make it easier to use these alternatives within the Android ecosystem. Wilson White, a Google vice president for government affairs, said he was pleased with the agreement.