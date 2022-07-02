 
Saturday July 02, 2022
Protesters storm parliament in Libya

By AFP
July 02, 2022

TRIPOLI: Protesters stormed Libya’s parliament building in the eastern city of Tobruk on Friday, demonstrating against deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock, local media reported. Several television channels said that protesters had managed to penetrate the building and committed acts of vandalism, while media outlets showed images of thick columns of black smoke coming from its perimeter as angry young protesters burned tyres.

