Protesters storm parliament in Libya

TRIPOLI: Protesters stormed Libya’s parliament building in the eastern city of Tobruk on Friday, demonstrating against deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock, local media reported. Several television channels said that protesters had managed to penetrate the building and committed acts of vandalism, while media outlets showed images of thick columns of black smoke coming from its perimeter as angry young protesters burned tyres.
NEW YORK: Google will fund a $90-million settlement to small app developers who had alleged the technology giant...
WEST BANK: Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip systematically torture critics in detention, a...
TUNIS, Tunisia: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday unveiled a new draft constitution that would bestow broad...
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation called on Friday for ‘urgent’ action to prevent the spread of monkeypox...
PARIS: An anonymous marble bust picked up in a Paris art market has turned out to be a 200-year-old sculpture of a...
NAYPIDAW, Myanmar: Dialogue between Myanmar’s junta and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to end the bloody crisis...
