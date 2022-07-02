Xi hails China’s rule over HK at handover anniversary

HONG KONG: President Xi Jinping hailed China’s rule over Hong Kong on Friday as he led 25th anniversary celebrations of the city’s handover from Britain, insisting that democracy was flourishing despite a years-long political crackdown that has silenced dissent.

Xi’s speech was the finale of a two-day victory lap aimed at celebrating the Chinese Communist Party’s control over the once outspoken business hub after authorities stamped out huge democracy protests.

Xi said Beijing had always acted "for the good of Hong Kong"."After reuniting with the motherland, Hong Kong’s people became the masters of their own city," he said.

"Hong Kong’s true democracy started from here." The tightly choreographed trip is the Chinese leader’s first outside of the mainland since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and his first to Hong Kong since the massive protests overwhelmed the city in 2019.

Friday’s ceremony included the inauguration of the city’s new government, led by John Lee -- a former security chief who oversaw the police response to those demonstrations.

"After all the storms, everyone has painfully learned that Hong Kong can’t fall into chaos and Hong Kong can’t afford chaos," Xi said."It must get rid of all disturbances and focus on development." Friday marks the halfway point of the 50-year governance model agreed by Britain and China under which Hong Kong would keep autonomy and key freedoms, known as One Country, Two Systems.