CTD inspector martyred in South Waziristan

WANA: An inspector of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) embraced martyrdom and a cop sustained injuries when terrorists opened fire on cops near a barricade in Birmil tehsil in South Waziristan, an official said on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khanzeb Mohmand told reporters that one attacker was also killed and another injured when the cops returned fire in the limits of Azam Warsak Police Station in Birmil. The martyred CTD inspector was identified as Musa Khan Sulaimankhel.

A cop named Rasul Khan was injured in the firing.

The DPO said that a police party led by Inspector Musa Khan Sulaimankhel had erected a barricade near the Azam Warsak Police Station to check vehicles. He said the cops manning the check-post had signalled two motorcycles to stop, but the terrorists opened fire. He said that Inspector Musa Khan received a bullet in the head and was martyred on the spot. The terrorists, he said, also hurled a hand-grenade at the police, injuring a cop Rasul Khan.

The official said the cops also returned the fire and killed a terrorist Bilal while another terrorist Umar managed to escape from the spot in an injured condition. He said efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing attacker. Meanwhile, the slain CTD inspector was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard with state honours.