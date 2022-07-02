Dacoit, cop injured during encounter

TOBA TEK SINGH: A dacoit and a policeman were injured during an encounter at Gojra on Friday. Reportedly, two dacoits entered the house of Sultan Ahmad at Bilal Colony and looted valuables.
In the meantime, City police official Majid Qayyum rushed to the house. On seeing the cop, the dacoits opened fire at him. As a result, he was injured. However, the cop also shot at and injured one dacoit.
