Four-month high: Covid-19 positivity ratio hits 3.93pc

The Covid-19 positivity ratio hits 3.93pc - which is the four-month high. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 positivity ratio in the country has reached a 4.5-month high at 3.93% in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Friday morning. This is the highest positivity ratio since February 19, when it was recorded at 4.15%. According to the latest data from the NIH, during the last 24 hours, 694 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the country after diagnostic testing on 17,640 samples.

As per the NIH statistics, currently, 101 Covid-19 patients are being treated in different medical facilities across the country. However, fortunately, no death was reported during the last 24 hours across the country due to the virus.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus, during which he emphasised that the positivity rate must be brought down before Eidul Azha.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah and Sharjeel Memon, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Principal Secretary to CM Fayyaz Jatoi, Interior Secretary Dr Saeed Ahmed Magnejo and other officials and health experts.



The health secretary informed the meeting that the positivity had started rising in the province from June 24. The number of cases on that date was 248 while infections during the last 24 hours rose to 465, he said.

The Sindh chief minister said that hospital admission rates appeared low for now. Shah noted that Karachi had the highest weekly positivity rate — 19pc — followed by Hyderabad at 3.9pc. Elsewhere, Jacobabad and Jamshoro’s positivity rates were recorded at 3pc while Sukkur and Thatta both had a weekly positivity rate of 2pc.

Giving a breakdown of district-wise positivity rates in Karachi, he said the rate in the metropolis’ East district stood at 29pc, followed by West at 21pc, South at 18pc, Korangi at 10pc, Central at 8pc and Malir at 7pc, respectively.

Shah directed the public to follow SOPs and get vaccinated. “Eidul Azha and Muharram events are coming up. We have to bring down the coronavirus positivity rate prior to these events. People should take precautionary measures and reduce the rate,” he said. The chief minister warned that the government could be forced to take stricter measures if the positivity rate was not reduced.