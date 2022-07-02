Three-day Shandur Polo Festival starts

CHITRAL: The three-day free style Shandur Polo Festival got underway at the world's highest polo ground (12,200ft) on Friday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Tourism Tahir Orakzai inaugurated the festival after Chief Minister Mahmood postponed his visit apparently due to inclement weather.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Director General Mohammad Abid Khan, officials from the Headquarters 11th Corps Peshawar, Frontier Corps North, district administration Upper Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the ceremony.
The festival could not be held for two years due to the Covid-19 related restrictions. Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Secretary Tourism Tahir Orakzai said that the polo festival was being held after two years due to the efforts of the provincial government.
He said that the Shandur Polo Festival would help promote tourism in the province. Earlier, in the first match of the tournament, Laspur of Chitral defeated Ghizer district of GB by 15 to 4 goals. In the second match, Gilgit D beat Chitral D by 6 to 4 goals. In the third hotly contested match, Subdivision Mastuj (Chitral) trounced Subdivision Yaseen (GB) by 7 to 6 goals.
ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative on Business and Commercial Affairs Dilawar Syed called on Foreign Minister...
SARGODHA: Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed has said that funds amounting to Rs 4.9 billion have so far been spent on 3,938...
ISLAMABAD: The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has invited distinguished members of the global film...
KARACHI: Due to harsh working conditions, departmental pressure, lack of facilities and poor remuneration, the two...
KARACHI: The TLP factor has forced the divided factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement to field the party’s old guard...
Imran Khan asked whether those having power and calling themselves neutrals would not suffer if the country’s...
Comments